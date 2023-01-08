Track laying work on underground Mumbai Metro 3 Phase 1 is 60% complete: MMRC

Track laying work on the underground Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ) under Phase 1 is complete by nearly 60 per cent as of date, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), which is implementing this line, has said.

Whereas 82 per cent of progress in overall Phase 1 of the project has been attained, MMRC also said.

The Head Hardened (HH) rails, which can bear about 50 per cent higher pressure compared to normal rails, manufactured by a Japanese company and imported from Japan are being installed. The Low Vibration Track (High Attenuation) technology is being used for the first time in India. These tracks will attenuate the higher level of noise and vibration in the range of 22VdB (vibration measurement) generated during the operations of the trains on this line.

Phase 1 between BKC and SEEPZ of Mumbai Metro 3 is expected to be ready and open to the public by December this year.

The stations in Phase 1 are ready by over 90 per cent and system work is done by 55 per cent, as per MMRC. There are 26 stations on the entire Metro 3 underground line, of which there are nine underground stations in Phase 1. These stations are built at a depth of 20 to 29 metre.

Meanwhile, the Phase 1 operations will be handled through the backup Operation Control Centre available at BKC until the Aarey metro depot is not ready.