Toy train services between Aman Lodge, Matheran to be restored in next 2 days

CR carried out trial runs on Wednesday. CR carried out trial runs on Wednesday.

Toy train services between Aman Lodge and Matheran will be restored in the next two days, for which the Central Railway (CR) carried out empty train trials on Wednesday.

Services had to be shut after the section received about 5,217 mm rain against the yearly average of 3,038 mm.

Heavy rain extensively damaged the track structure at various locations, with sleepers getting washed out and approaches to a few bridges and truck walls being damaged.

There was also mud slush along the tracks. According to the present plan, work on the section between Aman Lodge and Matheran will be started with an empty rake being brought from the maintenance facility to Aman Lodge, from where passenger services will be resumed.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App