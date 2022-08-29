Maharashtra tourism department rolls out Ganesh Darshan for senior citizens in 4 cities

THE STATE tourism department along with the municipal corporations in Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Nagpur has planned a special drive to take senior citizens to see important Ganesh pandals in their respective areas.

The 10-day festival will commence on August 31. The festival is being planned on a massive scale as it comes after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.

With a large number of people taking to the streets during the festival time, the tourism department led by minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has decided to plan a Ganesh Darshan tour for senior citizens. All citizens above 60 years of age are eligible to avail the tour.

Air-conditioned busses with medical assistance on board, food and guides will be provided as part of the tour, which will be organised on September 1, 2, 5, 6 and 7.

Unlike the last two years when restrictions were imposed following the Covid-19 pandemic, this year the government has withdrawn the ceiling on the height of Ganesh idols. Many organisations have come forward seeking permission to install Ganesh idols and set up pandals.

The cultural aspect of the festival is the highlight along with various social welfare schemes undertaken by each group to promote and create awareness campaigns such as environment, fight against corruption, 75th year of Independence, popular pilgrimage centres etc.