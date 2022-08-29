scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

Maharashtra tourism department rolls out Ganesh Darshan for senior citizens in 4 cities

The 10-day festival will commence on August 31. The festival is being planned on a massive scale as it comes after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.  

Ganesh puja, Ganesh festival, Ganesh festivities, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsAir-conditioned busses with medical assistance on board, food and guides will be provided as part of the tour, which will be organised on September 1, 2, 5, 6 and 7.

THE STATE tourism department along with the municipal corporations in Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Nagpur has planned a special drive to take senior citizens to see important Ganesh pandals in their respective areas.

The 10-day festival will commence on August 31. The festival is being planned on a massive scale as it comes after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.

With a large number of people taking to the streets during the festival time, the tourism department led by minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has decided to plan a Ganesh Darshan tour for senior citizens. All citizens above 60 years of age are eligible to avail the tour.

Air-conditioned busses with medical assistance on board, food and guides will be provided as part of the tour, which will be organised on September 1, 2, 5, 6 and 7.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Something about the CongressPremium
Something about the Congress
Chris Evert needs everyone to listenPremium
Chris Evert needs everyone to listen
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes backPremium
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of landPremium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Unlike the last two years when restrictions were imposed following the Covid-19 pandemic, this year the government has withdrawn the ceiling on the height of Ganesh idols. Many organisations have come forward seeking permission to install Ganesh idols and set up pandals.

More from Mumbai

The cultural aspect of the festival is the highlight along with various social welfare schemes undertaken by each group to promote and create awareness campaigns such as environment, fight against corruption, 75th year of Independence, popular pilgrimage centres etc.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-08-2022 at 12:57:09 am
Next Story

Aadhar card applications reunite 16 individuals with their families in Nagpur

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

If Congress cannot flourish with Gandhis, can it survive without them?

If Congress cannot flourish with Gandhis, can it survive without them?

Premium
Teenage girl gang-raped in Thane, 3 arrested
Maharashtra

Teenage girl gang-raped in Thane, 3 arrested

Rahul remains 'No. 1', 'only' choice of Cong: Khurshid

Rahul remains 'No. 1', 'only' choice of Cong: Khurshid

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?
Bilkis Bano Case

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Will give Sonali Phogat death probe to CBI if needed: CM

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash
Scene Stealer

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country
Sunday Read

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country

Premium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 28: Latest News
Advertisement