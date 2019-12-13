Follow Us:
Tour guide arrested for possession of Rs 4-lakh charas

An ANC official said that Sattar takes foreign tourists on tours of the Gateway of India and Apollo Bunder.

| Mumbai | Published: December 13, 2019 1:46:15 am
(Representational Image)

A tour guide was arrested for alleged possession of 800 grams of charas by the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police on Wednesday.

Officials from the Bandra unit of the ANC said they laid a trap in Kurla West for the accused, Nisar Ahmad Abdul Sattar (36), and seized charas valued at Rs 4 lakh from him. An ANC official said that Sattar takes foreign tourists on tours of the Gateway of India and Apollo Bunder.

“He procures charas from Manali in Himachal Pradesh, which foreign visitors prefer smoking,” the official said. “He sells this in Mumbai only to foreign tourists.”

