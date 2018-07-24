Tortured in psychiatric facility, Indrani wanted to prove I was mentally unstable: Son tells court

Indrani made changes to their birth certificates, naming her mother and father as his and Sheena’s parents. Indrani made changes to their birth certificates, naming her mother and father as his and Sheena’s parents.

SHEENA BORA’S younger brother Mekhail Bora told the special CBI court on Monday that their mother, Indrani Mukerjea, had admitted him to the psychiatric facility of a private hospital in Mumbai to prove that he is mentally unstable so that no one would believe him if he revealed that Indrani was his mother and not sister. He alleged that he was tortured and given electric shocks at the facility.

Mekhail (28) appeared as a prosecution witness in the alleged murder case of his sister, in which Indrani, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and her current husband Peter Mukerjea, are accused. On Monday, after the deposition of an witness, special public prosecutor Kavita Patil announced that they have another witness ready to appear before court.

Dressed in a white shirt, black trousers and sporting a french beard, Mekhail walked into the courtroom. Many in the courtroom, however, did not recognise him since he has shed over 50 kg since he last made an appearance in the city in connection with the case. He stepped into the witness box and spoke about his childhood, schooling years and his visits to Mumbai to meet Indrani.

Mekhail told the court that while his biological parents are Indrani and Siddharth Das, he was raised by his maternal grandparents, Upendra and Durgarani Bora. “My nani (Durgarani) told me after I grew up that my biological parents ran a bakery in the Six Mile locality of Guwahati when I was a child. When I was a few months old, my parents had a fight and they left me and my sister Sheena at the rented house we lived in. A domestic help took us to our grandparents and we began staying with them.”

He added that subsequently, Indrani made changes to their birth certificates, naming her mother and father as his and Sheena’s parents. “Indrani told my nana and nani then that since we would be staying with them, this was done to make things convenient for school admission, etc,” Mekhail said.

He added that his grandparents ran a guesthouse and took care of their education and other needs with the money they earned. When he was in Class IX and Sheena in Class X, Upendra had seen a newspaper report about Indrani and Peter’s wedding. “My nana wrote to Star India office’s CEO, which was then Peter’s designation, (after finding the address) on the Internet,” Mekhail said.

In response, Indrani called on the landline of their house and said that she wanted to meet her children. Indrani then sent air tickets for Sheena and Mekhail to travel to Kolkata. “Before we reached the hotel in Calcutta, Indrani told us that she wanted to discuss something with us. She said that her status in society now is high and that Sheena and I cannot tell anyone that she is their mother and not sister. She said that she would help us financially only on this condition. She asked us to address her as badi didi but we could not do that and told her that we will call her by her name instead,” Mekhail said. He added that from then on, Indrani introduced Sheena and him as her siblings.

Mekhail further said that after a few years, Indrani again called him to Mumbai and said that she has admitted him to an international school in Bangalore. Though he refused to go, she forcefully took him there, Mekhail alleged, adding that he could not adjust in the school, as she gave him ‘nominal’ pocket money and “everyone at the school was hi-fi”.

When he complained about it to Indrani, she again asked him to come to Mumbai. Once he arrived, she took him to her office at INX and introduced him to Sanjeev Khanna as a client, Mekhail said. She then allegedly took him out for lunch and gave him Rs 1,500 while saying that Khanna will meet him in the evening and take him to a disco. The next day, they went to a disco, where Khanna asked him if he had ever tried tequila.

“I told him that I had not. I took two shots of tequila and fell unconscious. When I woke up, I was in a closed room and my hands and legs were tied and my head shaved. I began screaming. Two ward boys came to the room. I was hit two or three times… they gave me an injection and I again fell unconscious. Later, when I became conscious, there were five to six doctors in the room. One of them introduced himself as Dr Yusuf Matcheswala, who told me that Indrani has got me admitted to the hospital, as I was taking drugs. I had never touched any drugs in my life,” Mekhail told the court. The CBI has cited Matcheswala as a witness in the case.

Mekhail, meanwhile, said that he was “tortured” at the facility, where he was locked up in a room and asked to sit on the floor to eat food with other mental patients. “They used to administer injections and electric shocks to me. I cannot speak in open court about the other treatments… I later realised that it might be that Indrani was trying to prove that I am mentally unstable so that I would not be believed even if I told people that she was my mother,” Mekhail said. His deposition will continue on Tuesday.

