The Maharashtra government has cleared Torrent Energy Storage Solutions Private Limited to buy about 295 hectares (730 acres) of farmland in Karjat for its 3,000-MW pumped storage project, more than twice the private land listed in the project’s environmental clearance granted in January this year.

The project in Raigad district had drawn protests from villagers and Opposition parties since October, after the state allowed more than 32,000 trees to be cut on forest land in the Western Ghats. Tree felling was halted on October 27, after nearly 1,100 trees were cut. A public interest litigation in the Bombay High Court, to be heard on November 26, claims the state cleared the forest land before settling forest dwellers’ rights and getting village councils’ consent under the Forest Rights Act.

According to officials, the Rs 13,505-crore project on the Pej River will work like a giant battery. When electricity demand is low, it will pump water up to a reservoir on higher ground. When demand peaks, it will let the water flow back down through turbines to produce power.

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Maharashtra law limits how much farmland a company can hold, to 54 acres at most. To go beyond, a company needs the state’s permission. The revenue department gave Torrent that permission in an order dated October 27, The Indian Express has learned.

The environmental clearance from January had put the project’s land needs at 377 hectares. Of this, 233 hectares were forest land and 144 hectares were private land. The new order from the revenue department gives Torrent in-principle approval to acquire 295 hectares of land beyond the prescribed ceiling — about 730 acres — of private land, about 151 hectares more than that figure. It lists 434 plots spread across seven villages.

The villages covered by the environmental clearance and the revenue department’s permission don’t match either. The clearance placed the private land in six villages. The revenue department’s order covers seven, and only three are common to both: Dhak, Saidongar and Pali Tarf Kotal Khalati. Four villages in the new order, Golwadi, Hedawali, Mandavane and Savale, weren’t in the environmental clearance. Three that were, Potal, Bhaliwadi and Ambot, are missing from the new order.

A revenue department official told this newspaper the permission was based on the company’s estimate of the land it needed for various parts of the project and related infrastructure. Torrent had asked for 295 hectares and the government approved it with conditions, the official said. The official did not elaborate on which parts of the project needed the extra land.

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Torrent did not respond to questions from The Indian Express on what the additional land is for, how much it has already bought and whether work on the project has started.

At a public hearing on the project in September 2025, farmers said no one had told them whose land would be taken, which plots would be affected or how they would be paid.

The environmental clearance, granted by the Union Environment Ministry on January 12 this year, records no families requiring rehabilitation because no resettlement is envisaged.

The environmental clearance says no families need to be rehabilitated or resettled. That isn’t because no one will lose land. Under Maharashtra’s 2014 rules, a private company buying land through private deals has to provide rehabilitation only if it buys more than 1,000 hectares. Even the 295 hectares now approved is well below that. Landowners will still be paid for their land under state guidelines and the 2013 land acquisition law.

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The revenue department’s approval doesn’t mean Torrent has bought the land. Owners can’t be forced to sell, and the company must get each owner’s written consent. Plots that are forest land, belong to tribal owners or carry other government restrictions need separate permissions.

Torrent has one year to complete the purchases. Once it does, it must report exactly which plots it bought, and the state will check them before issuing a final notification. The government can cancel the permission if Torrent breaks any condition.

The order notes that the land is in an ecologically sensitive area. It says Torrent must follow any final rules the Centre issues to protect the Western Ghats.

On November 5, the National Green Tribunal agreed to hear an appeal against the state’s October 6 order allowing 233 hectares of forest to be cleared for the project.

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The appeal says the state approved the clearing before getting the consent of local village councils, which the Forest Rights Act requires. It says the village council of Pali Tarf Kotal Khalati refused consent. The tribunal hasn’t ruled on these claims and will hear the case on December 17. On November 6, the forest department said it had asked Torrent to transplant as many trees as possible instead of cutting them.