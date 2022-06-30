Top Mumbai colleges declare first merit list for degree admissions, cut-offs drop

The first merit list for degree admissions was declared by most city colleges on Wednesday, adhering to the admission schedule issued by Mumbai University earlier. As expected, the cut-off scores in all colleges have seen a considerable drop from last year, when the average score in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam was higher.

At St Xavier’s College, for Bachelor of Arts (BA) course, the first merit list cut-off score is 92 per cent, down from 98 per cent last year. In case of BSc (biological) and BSc (non-biological); the cut-off scores are 82.33 per cent and 82.17 per cent respectively, down from 92 per cent for both last year. The situation is no different at other sought after colleges in the city such as D G Ruparel College, Ramnarain Ruia College, Wilson College and R A Podar College, among others.

At Ruia College, the first merit list cut-off score for BA has dropped to 89.33 per cent from 96.2 per cent last year. At R A Podar College, the most sought after college for Commerce, the traditional BCom cut-off has dropped to 92.33 from 96.6 per cent last year.

“This is the result of a combination of factors, foremost of it being the lower passing-percentage of HSC exam this year. Apart from that, students from ICSE and CBSE boards are missing from the applicants this year, as they are still awaiting their results,” said Dr Anushree Lokur, principal of Ruia College. She said this may lead to a jump in cut-off scores in lists that will be declared at later stage of admissions, when students of other boards start applying.

According to Dr Shobna Vasudevan, principal of R A Podar College, it will be difficult to predict the cut-offs of merit lists that will be declared later. “Last year, those two boards also declared results without an exam. It will be important to see what is their overall result, which may decide cut-off scores of future merit lists,” she said.

The overall pass percentage of HSC exam this year was 94.22 per cent, a significant decline from last year’s 99.63 per cent. There was a decline even in the number of candidates who scored 90 per cent and above, as it fell from 91,420 last year to 10,040 this year.

Last year, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the board exam was canceled and the result was declared without an exam. This led to inflated marks. This time, students returned to the offline mode of exam after two years of learning online, which had an impact on marks.

While there are a few colleges which have left a certain amount of seats reserved for students from other boards, who will be joining admissions at a later stage, most city colleges have opened all seats for admissions.