Top cop: Don’t get into arguments, take law into your own hands

MUMBAI POLICE Commissioner Hemant Nagrale addressed police personnel through a video conference on Monday and told them to avoid having arguments or taking the law into their own hands while enforcing restrictions announced by the state government. During lockdown last year, police faced criticism for using force on people in their effort to enforce safety protocols.

Nagrale said while passes issued for essential workers during lockdown last year would remain valid, new passes will be issued by the divisional assistant commissioner of police. “While during lockdown, the zonal DCP was asked to issue passes for essential workers and vehicles, now the responsibility has been given to the ACP,” Nagrale said in his

address.

In the 18-minute meeting, Nagrale told the force to ensure that they took all precautions to avoid contracting Covid-19. He told police personnel to avoid asking vehicle owners to show paperwork as it could lead to the spread of the virus. “However, if there is something suspicious, use gloves to touch the paperwork and later sanitise your hands,” Nagrale said.

The police chief asked juniors to ensure that they avoided functions like birthday and retirement parties at police stations. He further said personnel must use megaphones to make announcements, and asked senior officers to ensure that there were at least five megaphones for the same. Even police vehicles should use these megaphones, he added.

Nagrale also asked personnel to ensure that they sanitised their shields, lathis and helmets.

Further, the police chief encouraged the use of barricades during lockdown. He further said, “Do not harass people. While enforcing restrictions, do not get into arguments or take the law into your own hands,” he said.

He also said officials should not give “punishments” like asking people to perform surya namaskar or any other similar act. This was in context to a video of cops making a youngster squat at Marine Drive going viral three days ago.

Nagrale said, “It is wrong as per law and these things harm the image of the force.”

Asking seniors to ensure that their juniors were vaccinated, he further said, “Important days are coming. I know this bandobast is extra duty for you. However, the government has trusted us with this important responsibility and we should do our best.”