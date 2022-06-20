Top cop, citizens come together to set up forum to address issues

IN A bid to ensure that the grievances of the general public are heard and addressed in a time-bound manner by government agencies in the city, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey joined hands with a group of citizens and formed a citizen forum through a small electoral process conducted last month. The citizens have drafted a bill ‘Citizen First Bill, 2022’, which will be submitted to the government, said Pandey. The forum also has a website where people can reach out to become a member.

The idea is to build on the Maharashtra Right to Public Service Act, 2015, which talks about initiating action against government servants if they do not discharge their duties. But the Act names a citizen as an “eligible person”, and there is no mention of a citizen group in it.

Unlike the 2015 law, the ‘Citizen First Bill’ defines citizens, and citizen groups and provides for a democratic mechanism for creating a citizens’ forum, which is needed for strengthening the participation of citizens in government’s decision making and delivery of services in a time-bound manner.

The mechanism will help to address grievances related to inadequate or delayed services and make all decision makers accountable, to interact with and responding to the citizen forum promptly. The bill states that no member of a political party or having a criminal record can be part of this forum.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Speaking to The Indian Express, Pandey said, “We are setting up a trust, which will fund all the forum’s activities. I have proposed looking at funding and educating students from kindergarten to Class 5 in ethics and moral science. The bill also defines punishment and cognisable offences.”

The forum will have a chief, a deputy head, regional heads, zonal committee members, and representatives at the BMC ward level and further at the BMC councillor level. It aims to have 8 to 10 people to represent a population of 6,000 people in the city. The forum will also have an advisory board with people from the media, activists, educationists, lawyers, technology experts, accountants and government servants. The forum aims to have at least one meeting with government servants every month to raise public issues.

Its first election process took place last month for the chief, deputy chief and regional heads. Over 200 people had come forward to participate in the process and about 100 of them were shortlisted and 11 of them contested the elections for the post of forum chief.

Zohair Diwan won the election after getting 10 votes. Diwan, a BSC graduate and metal artist by profession, runs an NGO “Nobody Ever Sleeps Hungry (NESH)”. Varsha Vidya Vilas was elected as deputy head of the forum. Varsha is an activist, who runs de-addiction programmes across Maharashtra. The election process for zonal heads and representatives at the ward level is underway.

Diwan told The Indian Express, “During the pandemic, I saw that the commitment of people towards this city is phenomenal. Citizens came together and did better work than the government to help people. Like RK Laxman’s common man, we want a watchdog body of ordinary citizens. I intend to bring all NGOs, philanthropists, peace committees, and ALM’s together on one platform.”

Diwan said that senior BMC officials and senior officers from the Mumbai Police, including Pandey, held the first meeting of the forum at the Police Prerna’s Hall near Azad Maidan.