Top business families to benefit, Govt to free up exempted vacant lands

Industrial precincts in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region will soon make way for high-end residential and commercial activity with the Maharashtra government planning a “one-time settlement” to lift stringent conditions imposed on the development of vacant lands exempted under the erstwhile Urban Land (Ceiling and Regulation) Act, 1976.

If the move comes through, the space-starved financial capital would get its largest addition to developable land in recent history. Statistics show that the Mumbai region alone accounts for 5,582 acres of such exempted vacant land, a vast majority of which are lands exempted for industrial purposes. Some of India’s top business families, who possess a bulk of these lands, and a clutch of real estate majors are expected to benefit from the move, said sources.

The Urban Land Ceiling Act, repealed in 2007, had imposed a ceiling on the extent of vacant land that could be held in urban belts, to prevent concentration of urban land in a few hands. It also had provisions permitting states to exempt surplus vacant lands from this ceiling by imposing stringent conditions on their development. The exemption clause was saved even after the Act was repealed.

The Maharashtra government, while exempting lands, had prohibited the change of use of industrial lands without a government nod. In cases where such permissions were granted, land holders were obligated to surrender five per cent of built-up tenements free-of-cost to the government for public housing. The remaining 95 per cent of tenements were to be less than 80 square metre in size, and sold at prices pre-determined by the government.

The government failed to ensure compliance with the conditions. About 1,405 house schemes and 1,633 bungalow plotting schemes permitted on such lands haven’t complied with the conditions, show statistics. Incidentally, the Fadnavis government’s move to lift the conditions comes despite a Bombay High Court ruling in September 2016 saying, “those who benefited from such exemptions cannot wiggle out of the obligations of surrendering flats to the government.” But the Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry (MCHI-CREDAI), an apex builders’ body, had received relief from the Supreme Court in the matter.

The MCHI is now planning to withdraw its SLPs in the SC. Last November, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led Urban Development department appointed an expert committee, headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice B N Srikrishna and comprising retired bureaucrat B N Makhija, to recommend measures to unlock these lands. The panel’s report submitted last week makes a case for adopting the one-time settlement route to withdraw the obligations.

On the basis of the panel’s recommendations, the government has now proposed to collect a one-time premium, equal to 10 per cent of the land’s ready reckoner value, against lifting of all curbs imposed on ongoing housing schemes. “Once the premium is paid, the land holder won’t be required to surrender 5 per cent tenements. There won’t be any price restriction on sale of the remaining tenements. But all the constructed tenements built on the plot will still have to be less than 80 sq m in size,” said a source.

A 20 per cent premium is proposed to be collected to free up other lands exempted for industrial activity, while a 5 per cent premium is proposed for those exempted for agricultural use. The government has also decided to allow redevelopment of existing housing societies on such lands.

“According to our estimates about 1.85 lakh homes could come up on these lands,” said an official, while admitting that most of them could end up in the “higher” price range category. The government is hoping to collect more than Rs 5,000 crore through premiums.

Once the cabinet approves the move, the government has plans to apprise the SC of it.

