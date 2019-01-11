Tony Blair meets Fadnavis to work with govt on development projects

UK’s FORMER prime minister Tony Blair met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday to discuss various development projects. At the meeting, Blair said the Tony Blair Institute in UK was willing to work with Maharashtra in key areas that focused on the development of people. Fadnavis accepted the offer. The core sectors that were discussed included agriculture, industries, infrastructure, information and technology. Two important aspects discussed in the meeting related to Maharashtra’s goal of becoming a one-trillion dollar economy by 2025, on the line of the central government’s target to get into the five-trillion dollar club.

Fadnavis spoke to Blair about the policy reforms undertaken by the BJP-led government in Maharashtra. Fadnavis told the media, “Maharashtra’s leading economic goal of one-trillion dollar economy and leadership in foreign direct investment were discussed.”