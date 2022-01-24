Toll in Mumbai fire tragedy rises to seven

The death toll in Saturday’s major fire at the 20-storey Kamala Building in Tardeo increased to seven after a 28-year-old resident passed away at the BYL Nair hospital on Monday morning.

After fighting for two days for his life on a ventilator, Manish Singh was declared dead on Monday morning. The deceased didn’t sustain any burn injuries. He died because of excessive inhalation of fumes, said a hospital source.

“He had helped many elderly residents in the building to get down the stairs. But the fire flared up, he hurriedly took the lift which was filled with smoke. Due to the inhalation of the smoke, his condition became critical,” said a doctor at the hospital.

His body has been sent for autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

The two other residents who are undergoing treatment in the ICU are stable.