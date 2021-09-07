Toll in Dharavi gas cylinder leak reaches five, accused booked for culpable homicide

The charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been added against a man arrested for accidentally dropping a leaking gas cylinder in Dharavi on August 29, causing the death of five persons, with two more succumbing to injuries on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Sonu Jaiswal (7), his mother Sitaradevi Jaiswal (40), Anju Goutam (28), Shoukat Ali (58) and Feroze Ahmed (35). Apart from these five, three persons are in a critical condition while five are said to be stable. Four others who suffered injuries have been discharged from hospital.

The fire took place in a narrow lane opposite Hotel Mubarak in Dharavi. The arrested man, Mohamed Miraj Siddiqui, a labourer, was removing the cylinder from his one-storey structure after his wife told him it was leaking. The cylinder slipped out of his hands and fell. As per preliminary findings, a cigarette butt near the leaking cylinder caused the fire.

After the incident, Siddiqui left the area with his wife and child fearing an attack. He was later traced and arrested.

He was granted bail by a magistrate court last Monday. “We have now added charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and attempt to culpable homicide against him,” said Deepak Palav, senior Inspector of Shahu Nagar police station.