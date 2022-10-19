scorecardresearch
Will stop toll collection on Nashik-Mumbai NH if road not repaired by end of October: NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal to NHAI

Many people lost their lives in accidents resulting from a large number of potholes on the national highway.

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal Wednesday told National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials that his supporters would stop toll collection on the Nashik-Mumbai National Highway if the road was not repaired before November 1. The former deputy chief minister inspected the stretch between Nashik and Vadape along with NHAI officials and pointed out the potholes to the latter.

Bhujbal asked the NHAI to not take the patience of the public for granted.

