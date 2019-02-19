Told not to speed, Thane cabbie bites, assaults passenger; arrested

A cab driver was arrested for biting and assaulting a passenger in Bhiwandi, police said on Monday.

The passenger had allegedly told the driver not to speed when the accused stopped the car and tried to force him out of the car, police said.

Ajay Upadhyaya, 24, a resident of Ambernath, who works with a car service provider, had reportedly picked up Jitendra Hegade and his wife Savita from Bhiwandi on Sunday morning. He was scheduled to drop them off at Kalyan.

According to Jitendra, as the driver was speeding, they had asked him to slow down.

“But he continued to speed and eventually the car got stuck in a ditch near Ranjnoli village. When we asked the driver to drive more carefully, he forced us out of the vehicle and even beat me up,” Jitendra told the police.

The couple alerted the police on Dial 100 while they were travelling on Bhiwandi-Kalyan road.

“When we reached the spot, we realised that the driver had allegedly tried to drop them off in the middle of the road. The driver had also beaten up Jitendra Hegade and had bitten him on his hand,” a police officer said.

Upadhyaya was arrested by the Kongaon police on Sunday on charges of assault, rash driving and intimidation.

“We are checking if he was inebriated when the incident happened. We have also informed the car service provider and are investigating if there were similar complaints against him in the past,” a senior officer said.