Toddler killed by leopard in Nagpur’s Brahmapuri forest division

A nine-month-old child was mauled to death by a leopard at Garbodu village in Sindewahi tahsil of Brahmapuri forest division on Sunday morning, officials said. The half-eaten body of the child, officials said, was found by the villagers in a thicket near the village later.

The animal reportedly sneaked into the village in the early hours of the day and dragged away the child, Swaraj Sachin Gurnule, into the forest. The cries of the child woke up his family, but the animal had sprinted away before they could react, officials said.

Chandrapur’s Chief Conservator of Forest, Rama Rao told The Indian Express: “The boy was killed by a leopard in the early hours on Sunday and killed. We have laid traps to catch the animal.

“We are clearing the bushes around the village and will be installing solar lamps there to improve visibility since the leotard appears to have sneaked in stealthily from the thickets.”

Asked if the leopard’s movement near the village was known, Rao said, “There were some incidents of cattle kills in the area.”

With this, the total number of people killed in wild cat attacks this year so far in Chandrapur has gone up to 11.