To trace missing woman, DNA test on unclaimed body

Shabnam Mohamed Ali Shaikh.

In an attempt to locate Shabnam Mohamed Ali Shaikh, a 29-year-old Arabic teacher who has been missing since the Jilani building collapsed early Monday, the Narpoli police has decided to get a DNA test conducted on an unknown body recovered from the rubble.

“We have recovered a woman’s body and it remains unclaimed. There are bruises on her face due to which nobody is able to identify her. As the body shape matches Shabnam’s, we have decided get a DNA test done,” Senior Inspector M Shinde said.

Officers said they have called for a DNA kit from Kalina forensic laboratory and will send back samples of the body, Shabnam’s mother and sister Nilofer, to it. “As soon as I heard about the unclaimed body, I rushed to IGM hospital. But I am certain that she is not Shabnam. Local residents have told me that she was rescued minutes after the collapse,” said Nilofer.

