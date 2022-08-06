To ‘take over’ Shiv Sena, Shinde to travel across state

The tour dates are, however, yet to be finalised. (Express/File)

Sensing increasing response to Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray’s tours in different parts of the state, failure to attract key players within the party and the Supreme Court asking ECI to not proceed on a plea that staked claim over the Sena, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is set to embark upon statewide tour.

The tour dates are, however, yet to be finalised. It is likely to be held post Cabinet expansion and Monsoon Session, said sources. After forming the government in July, the Shinde faction had approached the ECI staking claim over the Sena. The Uddhav Thackeray camp had already filed a caveat with the election body asking it to be heard if any plea is filed with regard to Sena.