To ‘take over’ Shiv Sena, Shinde to travel across state

August 6, 2022 2:23:51 am
Sensing increasing response to Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray’s tours in different parts of the state, failure to attract key players within the party and the Supreme Court asking ECI to not proceed on a plea that staked claim over the Sena, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is set to embark upon statewide tour.
The tour dates are, however, yet to be finalised. It is likely to be held post Cabinet expansion and Monsoon Session, said sources. After forming the government in July, the Shinde faction had approached the ECI staking claim over the Sena. The Uddhav Thackeray camp had already filed a caveat with the election body asking it to be heard if any plea is filed with regard to Sena.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'
Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’Premium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Gandhi Ashram revamp project: Residents complain of differential treatment in compensation disbursal
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilk
IIT Bombay offers minor reduction in fee, students to continue relay hunger strike
Relaxations to pay premium for transfer of collector land
SC approves CoA’s timeline for AIFF elections, polls to be held on Aug 28
Delhi’s first women federation to come up at Najafgarh
Delhi govt plans to open premium liquor vends in posh areas
L-G directs chief secretary to resolve water issue at Montenegro consulate
Mumbai reports 40 swine flu cases in four days
BJP denies link: Seen on video ‘abusing, pushing’ woman, man booked in Noida
Crime Branch takes over 14 Matka gambling cases
RSS demands legal inquiry into Morbi school incident