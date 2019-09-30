Mumbai: To speed up work, MSPHC to build Mankhurd prison

In a move aimed at speeding up the construction of a new prison at Mankhurd, the state government has allowed the Maharashtra State Police Housing Corporation (MSPHC) to build it.

Earlier, the jail was to be built by the Public Works Department (PWD), which constructs government buildings across the state.

Since this was expected to cause a delay, considering the large mandate of the PWD, the objectives of the MSPHC were amended and construction of prisons was added to the list.

“To speed up the work on Mankhurd prison, along with similar police-related constructions, the objectives of MSPHC were tweaked a few months ago. While earlier it could only construct police housing structures, we have added in its mandate that it can construct prison structures as well. Now, it will build the prison that is likely to come up in two years,” a state home department official said.

The official added that since the PWD is in charge of constructing all government buildings, building the prison would not have been a priority for it.

“Also, files moving from one department to the other bring along their own delays. Since the MSPHC also reports to the home department, it will be ensured that the process of getting necessary permissions is expedited.”

This is expected to bring down the time it will take to construct the prison, as well as other police-related projects in the future, the official added.

The city currently has the Arthur Road central prison, which houses inmates nearly four times its capacity. There is also the Byculla prison, which mainly caters to woman inmates.

In the past, some inmates from Arthur Road jail were transferred to Thane, Aadharwadi and Taloja prisons, but it increased the distance they have to be ferried to if their trials are going on in the sessions court at Kala Ghoda. Hence, the need was felt for another prison.

Accordingly, after scouting for locations across the city, a spot at Mankhurd was selected.

The upcoming prison could be one of the tallest jail buildings in the country, with the administration planning a six-storey structure with a capacity to accommodate 3,000 inmates.

The modern prison is also set to have high-security cells for “VIP inmates”.

In the past, liquor baron Vijay Mallya opposed his extradition from UK to India before a UK court, citing the poor condition of prisons in Mumbai.