To save Aarey, activists plan human chain, hunger strike today

Citizens opposing the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited’s (MMRCL) decision to fell and transplant 2,646 trees in Aarey Colony for the Metro 3 car shed project will hold a human chain outside the area barricaded for the project and organise a hunger strike at Azad Maidan on Sunday.

Activists associated with ‘Save Aarey’ campaign have been staging a series of protests at the site of the proposed car shed demanding that it be shifted to some other location so that the trees and bio-diversity existing in the area is not destroyed. Activists fear that the car depot in Aarey will open way for more such development and land exploitation in city’s ‘green lung’.

Harshad Tambe, a volunteer with Aarey Conservation Group (ACG), said, “A protest will take place at Picnic Point in Aarey Colony. After that citizens will come to Azad Maidan and hold a hunger strike, which will continue till 6 pm. With these hunger strike, we want the government to declare Aarey a ‘no-development zone’. If our demands are not met then will stage an indefinite hunger strike.”

Meanwhile, several citizens and volunteers have sent postcards to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urging him to shift the car depot project out of Aarey Colony.