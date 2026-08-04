To rely less on wet-lease model, BEST approves Rs 28,000-crore ‘Kayapalat’ plan

BEST plans to seek transit-oriented development (TOD) benefits for four depots along Metro Line 3 and approvals for mixed land use and lease extensions from the Urban Development Department.

In an attempt to revive the loss-making undertaking, the BEST Committee on Tuesday gave in-principle approval to a Rs 28,000-crore plan to redevelop 22 bus depots under the public-private partnership (PPP) model and use the proceeds to expand its self-owned bus fleet, instead of relying on the wet-lease buses that it hires from private operators.

The proposal, titled ‘Kayapalat’ (transformation), envisages phased redevelopment of 22 depots to generate revenue through upfront premiums and commercial development. BEST plans to use the funds to procure 5,000 self-owned buses, settle pending dues of retired employees, and reduce its accumulated debt.

“The recent strike by BEST and wet-lease employees in June, along with recurring accidents involving wet lease buses, is an eye-opener that we can no longer solely depend on wet-lease buses to sustain BEST’s transport network. This proposal is a major step towards overcoming the undertaking’s financial crisis,” BEST Committee Chairperson Trushna Vishwasrao said.