To reduce burden on dumping grounds, BMC plans waste-to-energy plant near Haji Ali

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to set up a waste-to-energy plant near Haji Ali to reduce burden on the three dumping grounds in the city — Kanjurmarg, Deonar and Mulund — which have already reached their maximum capacity.

The proposed plant, civic officials said, will be spread over 2,000 square feet and be able to treat at least one metric tonne waste per day.

Assistant Municipal Commissioner, D-ward (Grant Road, Malabar Hill), Vishwas Mote, said: “We have proposed to generate energy from wet waste, especially kitchen waste. There is land available near the Haji Ali signal. The project will cost about Rs 65 lakh. Also, the operation and maintenance cost will be borne by the BMC and users of the plant.”

Mote said the civic body was also approaching corporate companies under CSR (corporate social responsibility) for the plant. “I have drafted a letter appealing to corporates to come forward in the next few days,” he said.

Currently, the city generates about 7,500 metric tonne waste daily. The civic body has reduced around 1,000 metric tonne of garbage over the past couple of years by introducing various measures, like compulsory processing of waste by bulk generators – establishments generating more than 100 kg waste daily – on their premises, and segregating wet and dry waste among others, a civic official said.

According to officials, as more than 70 per cent of the total waste generated in the city is wet waste, the BMC had imposed a rule making it compulsory to process wet waste for bulk generators on their premises. However, out of total 3,300 bulk generators, nearly half of them are still flouting the rule, despite several notices.