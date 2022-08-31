scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

To prevent spike in cases, pandals to put up posters urging people to follow Covid rules

Govt issues advisory on holding vaccination camps in and around pandals

However, the BMC hasn't received any request from mandals to hold vaccination camps. (Express Photo)

With Maharashtra ready to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi after a two years of restrictions due to the pandemic, many districts, including Mumbai, Palghar, Nashik and Amravati, would see posters coming up at pandals, advising people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

“So far, we haven’t received any guidelines from the health department. But from our end, we have instructed Ganesh mandals to put up posters about masking, maintaining social distance and hand sanitisation,” said Palghar District Health Officer Dayanand Suryawanshi.

Dr Mangala Gomare, BMC executive health officer, said, “We have instructed our ward health officers to take appropriate steps to sensitise devotees at pandals. Also, we would ask the organisers to announce the same at pandals.”

The state public health department, meanwhile, is gearing up to ensure that there is no spike in cases of influenza and Covid-19 post the 10-day celebration period, during which people would be out on the streets in large numbers.

In July, it had issued an advisory on holding vaccination camps in and around pandals to encourage inoculation against Covid-19. Dr Sachin Desai, the state immunization officer said that in July itself, the department had advised Ganesh mandals, especially the big ones, to hold vaccination camps in or around the pandals.

However, the BMC hasn’t received any request from mandals to hold vaccination camps. “The mandals can also tie-up with private hospitals for vaccination drives. The hospitals would directly supply the vials,” said Gomare. Dr Gautam Bhansali, consultant physician at Bombay hospital, said that they would readily hold vaccination camps if the mandals approach them. “But so far, no one has approached us.”

Although Covid-19 cases have seen a dip in Maharashtra, state hospitals are witnessing a surge in viral influenza and swine flu. Till August 28, the state has reported 2,337 swine flu cases – the highest since 2019 – and 98 deaths.

“As all restrictions have been removed, we can’t force people or pandals to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. But as the state is currently also dealing with swine flu, it is advised that people should wear masks and keep sanitising hands,” said Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer.

Doctors in Mumbai are also witnessing a spike in cases of the contagious hand foot and mouth diseases among children. “If any children, especially those below the age of five, develop blisters in hand, foot or mouth, he/she should remain at home to avoid any possible transmission of the infection,” said Dr Dr Bakul Parekh, pediatrician and a member of Covid state paediatric task force.

The department anticipates a spike in cases of the circulating viruses after the Ganesh festival. “The new variants of Omicron, BA.2.75, which is dominating over other Covid-19 variants — is more transmissible. So, if the public don’t follow safety protocols, cases may rise,” said Dr Awate.

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 01:02:58 am
