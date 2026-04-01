‘To preserve freedom of expression, we must learn to tolerate criticism’: Justice Oka

He concluded by emphasising that the impact of speech should be judged from the perspective of a rational, strong, and balanced individual—not from that of someone overly sensitive or intolerant of opposing views.

The Loksatta Tarun Tejankit awards ceremony, celebrating young achievers across fields such as science, technology, social work, industry, administration, arts, and sports, was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. Marking its eighth edition, the initiative honored 22 outstanding young individuals for their socially impactful work and forward-looking contributions. The awards were presented by former Supreme Court judge Abhay Oka.

Justice Oka, in his address, asserted that criticism of judicial decisions is an essential part of free speech. However, he emphasised that such criticism must be constructive and well-researched. He also remarked that the Supreme Court’s decision to ban an NCERT textbook was not appropriate.