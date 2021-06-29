To meet challenges thrown by other states, Maharashtra govt plans to spruce up Film City

Sources said the Film City has identified five plots of around 22 acre, which are free from any encumbrance and would be available for development immediately.

Months after various state governments, including the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh, announced that they would set up film cities in their respective states, the Maharashtra government has decided to challenge the competition by developing and upgrading the Goregaon Film City.

The Film City on Monday published an expression of interest (EOI) seeking applications from interested parties for developing its core infrastructure.

“Taking a note of announcements made by other state governments of setting up film cities in their respective states we are planning upgrade the facilities in the Goregaon Film City to remain one step ahead in competition,” Amit Deshmukh, Minister for Cultural Affairs to told The Indian Express.

Last September, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and a few other states had announced setting up of film cities in their states in the backdrop of the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In October, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said that attempts to malign the film industry or move it out of Mumbai would not be tolerated.

The EOI floated on Monday called for developing studios, post-production facilities, outdoor locations and related infrastructure within the premises of the Film City through the public-private partnership model.

Sources said the Film City has identified five plots of around 22 acre, which are free from any encumbrance and would be available for development immediately.

The plots have been approved as an industrial zone by the state government and a proposal to include film-related infrastructural activities as permissible activities within the area have been notified, said sources.

The Film City envisages to develop Maharashtra as a hub of film and media entertainment, equipped with technologically advanced infrastructure.

“The interested parties from the film industry can give their suggestions on the requirements. We will take into account their suggestions and upgrade the film city with the industry’s new requirements,” said Amit Deshmukh, Minister for Cultural Affairs.

In Phase I of the project, estimated to cost Rs 391 crore, the Film City Corporation plans to develop studios and sound stages of international standards; post-production facilities such as visual effects, digital animation and sound mixing as well as outdoor locations as part of core infrastructure.

Besides, ancillary infrastructure such as air-conditioning, make-up rooms and office complex would also be upgraded.

At present, the Film City has pre and post production facilities, 16 AC studios, 44 outdoor shooting locations, 90 make-up rooms and permanent shooting locations, including a helipad, lake, temple and court.

Officials said that a proposal to redevelop and upgrade the Film City was envisaged in 2011 and a master plan approved in 2017. While global tenders were invited in 2018, the plan did not take off due to the visibility and viability issue.

“Consultations were held with stakeholders who suggested that Mumbai Film City lacks core infrastructure that needs to be developed. Therefore, core infrastructure works have been taken up in the first phase of the project,” said an official.