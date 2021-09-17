scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 16, 2021
To mark PM’s birthday, BJP plans welfare programme

State BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said on Thursday, "To begin with, we will convene an art exhibition at the party headquarters, which will be inaugurated by Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis on September 17."

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: September 17, 2021 1:47:06 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File)

The state BJP will launch a programme, Seva aur Samarpan, from September 17 to October 7 as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday celebrations.

The focus of the programme will be on the poor. A committee has been set up to coordinate the events. At every booth level to district party headquarters, party workers will convene blood donation camps, reach out to orphans, help the disabled with medical aid and distribute ration kits.

