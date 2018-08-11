To keep track of government promises, Marathas to form groups

Maratha Kranti Morcha protested outside the office of Mumbai Suburban Collector in Bandra (East) on Thursday.

After the Maratha community protested across the state on Thursday, the members have now decided to form groups to keep track of government promises and progress made on those.

According to leaders of the Maratha Kranti Morcha, the government has promised several things, like hostels for Maratha students, 50 per cent concession in college admission fees and interest-free loans to Maratha youths. “But many of these things are on paper and there are several issues regarding their implementation. So, we have decided to form groups, with five persons in each, in the districts, and groups, of two-three in each, at tehsils to keep track of implementation of the schemes,” said Nanasaheb Kute, convener of the Morcha.

He said some teams would study government resolutions and records and others will keep tabs on issues regarding availing of benefits. “The groups will use Right to Information Act to obtain information from various government agencies,” he said. “The information received would be analysed and we will also consult our legal team before raising issues with government. If the government still does not act on it, then the option of protest is always open for us.”

