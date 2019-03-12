To follow model code, Pune mayor forgets traffic rule: Rides scooter without helmet

On Sunday evening, Mayor Mukta Tilak posted on social media that with announcement of the elections and the model code of conduct kicking in, she will no longer use her official car and now travel in her personal vehicle.

With the post, she also attached pictures in which she could be seen sitting pillion on a party worker’s scooter as her official vehicle — a Toyota Corolla Altis — could be seen in the background, to drive home the contrast.

While she thought she made her point, Pune residents couldn’t help but notice one thing that she clearly missed while posting the picture: nor she nor the party worker who was driving the bike were wearing helmets.

On Monday, several people pointed this out and sought to know if the “mayor will be penalised” like thousands of residents for violating the helmet rule. “Madam, are traffic rules only for common man? Now set example by paying fine for not wearing helmet while being on a two-wheeler. I urge to have same rules for everyone,” one Varun Kotecha posted on Twitter.

With a number of posts tagging Pune Traffic Police and seeking action against the mayor, the traffic police issued an eChallan of Rs 500 on the vehicle owner identified as Ravindra Mavdikar.