To fix potholes, BMC plans to manufacture mixtures at its Worli plant at reduced cost

The cold mix has helped BMC smoothen roads in some parts of the city. Express The cold mix has helped BMC smoothen roads in some parts of the city. Express

AFTER THE pothole-filling mixtures (cold mix) procured from two companies in Austria and Israel helped the BMC smoothen roads in some parts of the city, the civic body has now decided to make similar mixture at its own plant in Worli at a reduced cost.

The cold mix that will be manufactured at the Worli plant, after ingredients are procured from the two companies, will cost BMC Rs 28 per kg instead of the Rs 170 per kg it had paid to procure these mixes from abroad. However, to achieve any result, BMC first upgraded its Worli asphalt plant, in which materials to fill potholes are prepared. Following this, the cold mix that was manufactured at the plant was tested earlier this week.

“We tested the cold mix manufactured at the BMC plant and it worked out well. Hence, we have decided to use cold mix manufactured at the plant, then procuring it from foreign countries,” said Vinod Chithore, Chief Engineer, roads and traffic department of BMC. In June last year, BMC had spent Rs 70 lakh to procure 38 tonnes of pothole-filling mixture from Austria and Israel. This was used on roads having craters even when it was raining. The locally produced mixture does not sustain during rains and cannot be used when its pouring.

“Last year, when we procured the mixtures from the two companies, it turned out to be very beneficial. So, this year, we plan to only bring in patented ingredients from these companies and make the mixture in our plant. For that, we have upgraded our asphalt plant,” Chithore said. Initially, BMC plans to make 40 tonnes of this pothole-filling mix per day. Overall, it plans to manufacture almost 2,500 tonnes of cold mix this monsoon.

The BMC has 2,000 km of roads under its jurisdiction, of which 753 km has already been converted into cement concrete (CC). The pothole problem, however, resurfaces every monsoon.

Not just Mumbai, according to the data of Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Maharashtra had recorded the second highest pothole deaths (1,410) in the country after Uttar Pradesh last year.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App