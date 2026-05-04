To fast-track deportation: Maharashtra to withdraw cases filed against jailed illegal foreign nationals

The Maharashtra government has decided to withdraw criminal cases filed against jailed illegal foreign nationals to fast-track their deportation.

A Government Resolution (GR) over the same, issued on March 25, could impact over 3,500 illegal foreign nationals, a majority of them from Bangladesh.

The GR directs the formation of committees at both the district and state levels to scrutinise cases against illegal foreign nationals and identify those that can be withdrawn to enable deportation. Officials said the figure of over 3,500 includes not just those currently in jail but also accused who are absconding after having spent time behind bars. In the past few years, the state has deported around 2,900 Bangladeshi nationals.