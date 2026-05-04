To fast-track deportation: Maharashtra to withdraw cases filed against jailed illegal foreign nationals

A Government Resolution (GR) over the same, issued on March 25, could impact over 3,500 illegal foreign nationals, a majority of them from Bangladesh.

Written by: Mohamed Thaver
1 min readMumbaiMay 4, 2026 04:46 AM IST
Maharashtra to withdraw cases filed against jailed illegal foreign nationalsMaharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
Make us preferred source on Google

The Maharashtra government has decided to withdraw criminal cases filed against jailed illegal foreign nationals to fast-track their deportation.

A Government Resolution (GR) over the same, issued on March 25, could impact over 3,500 illegal foreign nationals, a majority of them from Bangladesh.

The GR directs the formation of committees at both the district and state levels to scrutinise cases against illegal foreign nationals and identify those that can be withdrawn to enable deportation. Officials said the figure of over 3,500 includes not just those currently in jail but also accused who are absconding after having spent time behind bars. In the past few years, the state has deported around 2,900 Bangladeshi nationals.

While earlier action focused on those working in the state using fake documents, the new move brings prison inmates facing criminal cases under the ambit of deportation measures.

The resolution follows directives issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in November last year, which laid down guidelines for withdrawal of cases that hinder deportation.

Mohamed Thaver
Mohamed Thaver

Mohamed Thaver is a highly specialized journalist with the Expertise and Authority required to report on complex law enforcement and legal issues. With a career dedicated to the crime beat for over a decade, his work provides readers with informed and trustworthy insights into Maharashtra's security and justice systems. Experience & Authority Core Focus: Has been exclusively covering the crime beat for over a decade, building deep, specialized knowledge in the field. Geographical Authority: Currently focuses heavily on law enforcement and policy in Maharashtra, providing authoritative coverage of the state's security apparatus. Key Beats: Law Enforcement: Reports on the operations of the Maharashtra Police and the Mumbai Crime Branch. Policy & Administration: Covers the Maharashtra Home Department, focusing on policy matters related to handling law and order and the evolution of the police force. Judiciary: Has significant past experience covering the courts, giving him a comprehensive understanding of the entire criminal justice process from investigation to verdict. Specialized Interest (Cyber & Forensics): Demonstrates Expertise in modern investigative techniques, with a keen focus on cyber crime and forensics, reporting on how these technologies assist complex crime investigations. Content Focus: His reports revolve around police probes, the evolution of the force, and state policy, ensuring his content is highly relevant and detailed. Credentials & Trustworthiness Mohamed Thaver’s long-standing specialization in the crime beat—combined with his focus on technological aspects like cyber crime and his direct coverage of major institutions like the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Maharashtra Home Department—underscores his Trustworthiness and status as an expert source for detailed and reliable journalism on law and order. He tweets @thaver_mohamed ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 03: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments