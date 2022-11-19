To demolish 150-yr-old Carnac Bridge, over 500 at work today

The Central Railway (CR) will deploy around 400 workers, who will in presence of 30-35 officers and 100 supervisors, for the last leg of the demolition of the dilapidated British-era Carnac Bridge between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Masjid Bunder on the suburban line, starting 11 pm on Saturday night.

The CR has also announced a 27-hour mega block during the razing of the over 150-year-old steel bridge, while several asset maintenance works will be done between CSMT-Byculla and CSMT-Wadala stations.

Track renewal, signal maintenance, overhead electric wire maintenance, and cleanliness work have been planned to utilise the shadow block margin.

Four cranes — three cranes of 350 tonnes and one of 500 tonnes, and four Hydra cranes to shift release material will be used for the demolition. A railway crane of 140 tonnes has also been put on standby at the Kurla crane depot.

“A total of 300 gas cylinders will be used for the demolition. 50 gas cutters along with helpers will be available as per the shift. The 27-hour mega block will be in place to remove the steel structure of around 450 tonnes in weight, and will be operated on the CR route of the Mumbai division,” said Shivaji Sutar, Public Relations Officer of CR. Train services will not be operational between Byculla and CSMT along the Central line — both slow and fast lines, and between Wadala Road and CSMT along the Harbour line.

Sufficient Railway Police Force personnel will also be deployed, along with two ambulances and a medical team. Light arrangements are in place, and the fire brigade has been put on alert. Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager of CR, visited the demolition site on Friday and took stock of the situation.

The work on dismantling the Carnac bridge had started on September 2 this year, and about 300 truckloads (approximately 1,440 tonnes) of concrete have been removed so far.

Bridge from British Era

The Carnac Bridge between CSMT and Masjid Bunder on the suburban line, which goes over the Central Railway tracks, was constructed in 1868-69, providing an access to the dock side.

1878-1888: The CSMT station building was constructed. Ahead of this, the Bori-Bunder railway station was operational somewhere in the area.According to historians, the bridge was among the first rail-over bridges to be built in Mumbai. While the West side comprised a residential population, the Carnac Bunder bridge gave access to bullock carts heading towards the docks

2014: The aging bridge was closed for the movement of heavy vehicles, and the CR informed the BMC about the same. BMC then paid the CR its cost share for the demolition of the bridge, and the latter approved its general design. The BMC on August 19, 2022, finally received a NOC from the traffic police for the demolition

Sept 2, 2022: The BMC started demolishing the bridge, which is likely to be completed in three months, with the CR set to dismantle the final leg, starting Saturday night

Central Railway to preserve bridge’s six stone plaques

The 50-metre-long and 18.8-metre-wide heritage bridge, comprising seven spans, has six stones with the inscription of its construction year 1868, along with a symbol of an anchor on it, which will be preserved by the Central Railway Mumbai division at their heritage gully or in the museum area, informed the CR Mumbai division. The seven spans will be removed during 44 operations, lifting one piece at a time.