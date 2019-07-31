To create open spaces, BMC looks at unique redevelopment plan

THE BRIHANMUMBAI Municipal Corporation (BMC) is considering a first-of-its-kind concept of a redevelopment plan in Mumbai, which is aimed at creating more public spaces.

According to sources, with matters moving rapidly, Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi has asked Additional Municipal Commissioner Pravin Darade to look into the feasibility of the project for an Expression of Interest (EOI) to appoint a consultant for the project.

The BMC is working on a concept called local area planning (LAP), under which “systematic redevelopment” will lead to creating more space for streets and open areas.

Higher-ups in the civic body hold the view that if successfully implemented, the plan could be replicated in other congested parts the city to free up space for roads and other public areas. The plan is the brainchild of architect and urbanist Bimal Patel, who presented it earlier this month to a select group of planners in the city. Pardeshi was also present at this meeting.

This was followed by an internal meeting of the BMC, where the plan was put before officials for feedback and Patel, who heads CEPT University in Ahmedabad, was invited to make another presentation on Monday.

This time, it was a large gathering of all stakeholders — urban planners, developers, architects, ward officers and others. Civic officials also came up with suggestions for areas that could be redeveloped such as Suparibaug (near KEM Hospital) in Parel, Bangur Nagar in Goregaon (West) and Garodia Nagar in Ghatkopar (East), where the project could be implemented on a pilot basis.

Under the plan, a particular area will be chosen for redevelopment on a pilot basis and property and landowners will be convinced to remove compound walls around buildings, turning them into street space or other public space to be utilised for footpaths, wider roads and open space. Owners will be persuaded to give up land around the building through the incentives, in terms of floor space index (FSI).

According to civic officials, the BMC is also exploring the possibility of using Section 33 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act, 1966, under which it can make plans for areas of comprehensive development.

Section 33 empowers a planning authority to prepare a plan or plans showing proposals for the development of an area or areas, which in the opinion of the planning authority, should be developed or redeveloped as a whole.

A BMC official, who was part of the meeting, told The Indian Express, “Though areas are yet to be finalised, Suparibaug in Parel could be one of the areas where this scheme can be implemented. There are about 280 plots in the locality that have to be accommodated if we go for the LAP,” an official said.

The official added, “We can use Section 33 of the MRTP Act, under which the local body can take a particular area for comprehensive development. Also, to avoid any legal tangle, introducing a new act in development control regulations could also be an option.”

Officials also discussed the ongoing cluster redevelopment in Bhendi Bazar by Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT). “Under the SBUT redevelopment, the road space will be about 26 per cent, which is quite good. But according to the numbers presented by Patel, Mumbai has road space of about 12 per cent,” said another official, who was at the meeting.