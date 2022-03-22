To combat Ukraine spillovers, economy well-equipped: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the economy is well-equipped to combat any spillover effects from the global markets given the present Ukraine situation.

Acknowledging the prevailing global uncertainties and also the fact that the primary responsibility of the Reserve Bank of India is to maintain price stability, Das said, “though the current crisis in Europe could have an impact on inflation in India, the possibility of a prolonged breach of the laid down tolerance band is remote.”

He said the government and the RBI Monetary Policy Committee see no fears of stagflation — high inflation level and slow growth — in India. “Our target for inflation is 4 per cent plus or minus 2 per cent … we are still within the range. We expect inflation to moderate going forward. India’s growth projection is also 8.9 per cent. As far as we see it, the prospect of a stagflation does not arise,” he said while addressing CEOs at the CII National Council Meeting.

Das said since the pandemic hit the economy in March 2020, the central bank has injected a whopping Rs 17 lakh crore into the system and assured abundant liquidity in the market to meet the “productive” requirement of the economy. Das said despite the headwinds arising from the Russia-Ukraine war, the economy is better placed given the high forex reserves and low current account gap. Most of the 60 high frequency indicators are now in the green with just the automotive sector in the orange, he said.

Despite the inflation being at 6 per cent for the last two months, Das said that the central bank does not see it as a problem until the issue persists consistently for the next three months.

On the exchange rate, Das said the policy of the RBI has been to intervene only to address excessive volatility. The RBI used nearly $10 billion from its forex kitty to defend the rupee in early March. When the rupee fell below the 77 level after the Russia-Ukraine war intensified and crude oil prices flared up, the RBI sold dollars to prevent a slide in the rupee value.