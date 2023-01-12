To be available for PM’s visit, Fadnavis cancels Davos trip, CM cuts it short

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has decided to cut short his trip to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, while Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has cancelled his trip to Davos, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Mumbai on January 19.

Both Shinde and Fadnavis were scheduled to travel on January 15 to Davos to participate in the WEF. Sources within the Maharashtra government confirmed that Shinde will visit Davos as scheduled but will return to Mumbai on January 18. Fadnavis, however, has cancelled his trip to oversee preparations for the PM’s visit. Modi is set to launch a number of big-ticket infrastructure projects for Mumbai.

This will be Modi’s first visit to Mumbai after the Shinde-Fadnavis government took over the reins of the state. His visit is likely to kick-start the campaign for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Balsahebanchi Shiv Sena, led by Shinde. While the PM’s Office is yet to convey the official schedule of his visit, the programme is likely to take place at the MMRDA ground in Bandra-Kurla Complex on January 19. The visit will be marked by inauguration of a slew of infrastructure projects focused on Mumbai.

According to officials, the 35-km stretch of Mumbai Metro’s 2A and 7 lines is also likely to be commissioned in PM Modi’s presence on the same day. In April 2022, then Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had flagged off the first phase of the 2A and 7 lines, the 20-km stretch from Dhanukarwadi (Kamran Nagar) to Aarey Colony.

In addition, the foundation stone laying ceremony of seven sewage treatment plants, to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 26,000 crore, launch of road concretisation projects worth Rs 6000 crore, launch of redevelopment of three BMC hospitals will be conducted by PM Modi. He will also distribute Rs 10,000 each to over one lakh hawkers in Mumbai under the PM SVAnidhi scheme, for which the civic body is the implementing agency. Inauguration of the Navi Mumbai Metro’s 5.96-km stretch between Central Park and Belapur stations will also be done during the PM’s visit.

(With inputs from Pratip Acharya)