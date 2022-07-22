To avert flooding, BMC plans to construct 28 floodgates at Mithi river

IN AN attempt to stop flooding of low-lying areas on the banks of Mithi, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to construct floodgates or a small dam at various locations like the Mahim Causeway where major drains flow into the river. BMC has decided to install 28 floodgates.

Areas such as Sion, Chunabhatti, and Kurla witness severe waterlogging from the 17.8-km river which starts at Vihar Lake in Borivali and ends in the Arabian Sea.

Floodgates, also called stop gates, are adjustable gates used to control water flow and are usually used in reservoirs, and dams. These would be closed during high tide to prevent the entry of Mithi river water into the stormwater drain. Currently, there is no water flow control between the drains and the river.

If it rains after the gates have been closed, pump sets will operate to remove rainwater from the drain, avoiding waterlogging. During low tide, the gates will be opened to allow the flow of stormwater into the Mithi river. Steel screens will be provided to arrest the entry of floating material into the river. P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner (Projects), said the gates will open and close vertically, unlike the conventional floodgates that usually operate on a horizontal axis.

Residents of Kranti Nagar, Bail Bazaar, and Taximen’s Colony suffer waterlogging every monsoon as the Mithi river swells. Around 1,300 people live in Kranti Nagar and Bamandaya Pada on the banks of the river. The river floods due to heavy rainfall coupled with high tide beside the excess water from Powai and Vihar lakes being drained into it.

Last year, ahead of the monsoon, BMC installed floodgates at the junction where the river flows into the Mumbai international airport. Operations at the international airport have been affected on various occasions due to water accumulation on the runway after rainfall. The Mumbai International Airport Limited has repeatedly asked the government for a solution to this issue.