scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

To avert flooding, BMC plans to construct 28 floodgates at Mithi river

Areas such as Sion, Chunabhatti, and Kurla witness severe waterlogging from the 17.8-km river which starts at Vihar Lake in Borivali and ends in the Arabian Sea.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 22, 2022 12:47:04 am
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC, mithi river, flooding, Mumbai rains, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsLast year, ahead of the monsoon, BMC installed floodgates at the junction where the river flows into the Mumbai international airport. Operations at the international airport have been affected on various occasions due to water accumulation on the runway after rainfall.

IN AN attempt to stop flooding of low-lying areas on the banks of Mithi, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to construct floodgates or a small dam at various locations like the Mahim Causeway where major drains flow into the river. BMC has decided to install 28 floodgates.

Areas such as Sion, Chunabhatti, and Kurla witness severe waterlogging from the 17.8-km river which starts at Vihar Lake in Borivali and ends in the Arabian Sea.

Floodgates, also called stop gates, are adjustable gates used to control water flow and are usually used in reservoirs, and dams. These would be closed during high tide to prevent the entry of Mithi river water into the stormwater drain. Currently, there is no water flow control between the drains and the river.

If it rains after the gates have been closed, pump sets will operate to remove rainwater from the drain, avoiding waterlogging. During low tide, the gates will be opened to allow the flow of stormwater into the Mithi river. Steel screens will be provided to arrest the entry of floating material into the river. P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner (Projects), said the gates will open and close vertically, unlike the conventional floodgates that usually operate on a horizontal axis.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol ...Premium
UPSC Key-July 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol ...
PM’s ‘revdi’ remark: We need to disentangle good subsid...Premium
PM’s ‘revdi’ remark: We need to disentangle good subsid...
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...Premium
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Residents of Kranti Nagar, Bail Bazaar, and Taximen’s Colony suffer waterlogging every monsoon as the Mithi river swells. Around 1,300 people live in Kranti Nagar and Bamandaya Pada on the banks of the river. The river floods due to heavy rainfall coupled with high tide beside the excess water from Powai and Vihar lakes being drained into it.

More from Mumbai

Last year, ahead of the monsoon, BMC installed floodgates at the junction where the river flows into the Mumbai international airport. Operations at the international airport have been affected on various occasions due to water accumulation on the runway after rainfall. The Mumbai International Airport Limited has repeatedly asked the government for a solution to this issue.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill
Explained

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill

US president Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19

US president Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19

AI's Dubai-Kochi flight diverted to Mumbai after technical glitch

AI's Dubai-Kochi flight diverted to Mumbai after technical glitch

In abortion, the woman’s choice matters. The SC says so, too
Opinion

In abortion, the woman’s choice matters. The SC says so, too

KL Rahul tests positive for Covid before Windies tour

KL Rahul tests positive for Covid before Windies tour

Samantha says situation with Naga Chaitanya not amicable

Samantha says situation with Naga Chaitanya not amicable

Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol of Marriage’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol of Marriage’

Premium
Close shave for TDP leaders as boat dock collapses in Andhra Pradesh

Close shave for TDP leaders as boat dock collapses in Andhra Pradesh

Boris signs off with 'hasta la vista': What does the phrase mean?
Explained

Boris signs off with 'hasta la vista': What does the phrase mean?

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Kerala students 'lap up' opportunity to respond to moral policing

Kerala students 'lap up' opportunity to respond to moral policing

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 21: Latest News
Advertisement