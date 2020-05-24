TISS withholds results of over 70 students who are yet to clear dues

Several students as well as the students’ union has opposed the move. (File) Several students as well as the students’ union has opposed the move. (File)

At least 70 second-year students enrolled in post-graduate courses at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), who were to graduate this year, now find themselves in a spot. The management has withheld the results of those who have not cleared their dues. In an earlier communication, the administration had asked the students to clear the dues. Fourth semester results were declared on May 19.

Several students as well as the students’ union has opposed the move. The union earlier demanded the administration waive off outstanding fees of graduating students who are unable to pay. A list with names of over 70 students was shared with the authorities. Majority of the students who were unable to pay the fees belonged to SC, ST and OBC categories with a low family income that has been further hit due to the lockdown, the union representative stated in the mail to TISS director Shalini Bharat. However, dean of student affairs Asha Banu, through an email to the union said, “Seeking relaxation in the name of Covid is highly unfair. The institute cannot afford to waive off close to a crore on a yearly basis.”

In a statement released Saturday, the students’ union alleged lack of transparency in additional charges being levied on students. Students claim dining hall fees have been increased at the last minute, and three days after the results were to be declared, on May 19.

Further, the members said that the Students’ Union 2019-20 has also been arbitrarily dissolved by the administration. A mail by the dean of student affairs said the union needs to hand over charge before May 25. Dissolving the union amid unresolved pending issues and uncertainty regarding the future academic course will affect the larger student body directly, said the statement. The union’s request to extend the duration of Students’ Union 2019-20 has not met with a response yet.

“The results of second semester students will be declared in June, and they have also been party to the election process that led to the formation of students union. Even if our academic year is over, theirs is not. We wish to continue working in our capacity for second semester students,” said student union president Bhatta Ram.

