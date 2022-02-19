TISS to reopen for offline classes after 2 years, batches created

ACCUSING THE Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) of depriving the city of open spaces, the Congress on Friday opposed a plan to construct over 9,000 housing units for Project Affected Persons (PAP) in Mulund and Bhandup on land reserved for a civic school, playground, dispensary and health centres.

On Friday, the Improvement Committee cleared a proposal for the construction of PAP units on these plots. Opposition leader and Congress corporator Ravi Raja said that the move will further worsen the city’s poor open space ratio per person.

“The BMC is giving away land reserved for a BMC dispensary, schools, open space and health centres to private builders for constructing PAP units under its credit note scheme,” alleged Raja.

According to the proposal, the BMC will give plots for construction of 7,439 PAP units for Rs 38 lakh per unit in Mulund and 1,903 units in Bhandup for Rs 742 crore.

Meanwhile, protesting the civic body’s proposal of exchange of lands between BMC and a private developer for the proposed stormwater drain pumping station at Mahul, corporators from BJP sat on dharna outside the Office of Improvement Committee on Friday.