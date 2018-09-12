TISS student files complaint against alleged comments on caste and sexuality

A student union member of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences in Mumbai has filed a complaint with the institute administration against two students for allegedly making comments about his caste and sexuality. The student representative, who is a Dalit and identifies himself as queer, was allegedly verbally attacked and called names during a general body meeting held late Monday. He has alleged in his complaint that derogatory comments based on his caste and sexual orientation were made by at least two students at the meeting. He has now written to the SC/ST cell, dean of student affairs and the director of the institute.

