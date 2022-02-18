TISS to reopen for offline classes after two years

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) finally reopened its gates for students after a gap of two years. The institute will begin offline-operations from Monday in phases. Batches of students have been created as per the priority slots where students from the graduating semester will be the first ones to enter campus.

Students have been demanding resumption of offline operations for a long time at this premiere institute of social science. Following students’ demands a committee was formed to prepare a plan for reopening.

However, the institute is not reopening all at once. As per the plan, only those students who are pursuing PhD, second semester of one-year courses, fourth semester of two-year courses and sixth semester of three year courses will be allowed on campus.

Batches of these students will be allowed on campus for a stipulated number of days. A schedule is ready for all batches as per priority. After the stipulated

time is over academics will continue online.

“The institute has limited infrastructure and so the reopening plan had to be designed in a way where we can provide a safe and healthy environment for students. The idea is to give priority to students who are from the graduating batches because this will be their last chance to be on campus. Whereas students from other semesters will have another year or so for campus learning,” shared Prof. P K Shajahan, Dean of Academic Affairs at the institute.

He added that until now only 50 per cent of students have responded positively with their willingness to resume offline learning. The institute expects this to increase.

A section of students have expressed disappointment with the guidelines stating that it offers limited access to students for offline learning. One of the students’ groups, Progressive Students Forum, has requested the administration to revise the guidelines.

According to them in the current format, first year students have no chance of getting back to campus and research students will not have full access to the library.