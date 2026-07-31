TISS postpones August 2 convocation at the last minute; CJI Surya Kant was to attend

“Although this was not publicly announced anywhere, it was common knowledge on campus. Considering the current situation surrounding the CJP, there were concerns over whether there would be any protest or other activity targeting the chief guest on campus,” an official said, adding that no official reason had been communicated for the postponement.

In an email to students, the institute’s Registrar said: “We sincerely regret to inform you that, due to unforeseen circumstances, TISS’s 86th Convocation, scheduled for August 2, 2026, has been postponed.” The email said a revised date would be announced later and apologised for the inconvenience to graduating students and their families.

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The last-minute call has left many students upset. Several said they’d already made travel arrangements for parents and relatives to attend. Students and officials said police personnel had visited the campus in the days before the event, which many believed was part of security preparations for the Chief Justice’s visit.

“There was no official communication from the administration regarding the CJI’s visit. However, messages circulated by groups associated with the right-wing warned students of consequences if any dissenting activity was held on campus during the convocation,” a student said, adding that some left-wing student groups were rumoured to be planning a protest.

Representatives of left-wing student organisations denied planning any protest.

“Considering the situation at TISS over the past year, students are generally apprehensive about participating in any act of dissent. Severe action has been taken against those who have questioned the authorities in the past. TISS was once known for its culture of student activism, but that has gradually changed,” said a student associated with a left-leaning organisation.

Some students said there was still a chance of spontaneous dissent, since the CJP movement continues to resonate with many young people.

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TISS’s administration didn’t reply to requests for comment.