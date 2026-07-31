TISS postpones August 2 convocation at the last minute; CJI Surya Kant was to attend

Officially citing 'unforeseen circumstances', institute calls off ceremony amid campus discussions over possible protests as CJI Surya Kant was scheduled to attend as chief guest

Written by: Pallavi Smart
3 min readJul 31, 2026 05:21 PM IST
Chief Justice of India Surya KantChief Justice of India Surya Kant was likely the chief guest at the TISS convocation
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Mumbai’s Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has postponed its 86th convocation, scheduled for August 2, just two days before the event, citing “unforeseen circumstances.”The official email didn’t specify a reason. Officials and students said there were discussions on campus over security arrangements, since Chief Justice of India Surya Kant was scheduled to attend as chief guest. They said there were concerns that protests linked to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement could break out during the event.

“Although this was not publicly announced anywhere, it was common knowledge on campus. Considering the current situation surrounding the CJP, there were concerns over whether there would be any protest or other activity targeting the chief guest on campus,” an official said, adding that no official reason had been communicated for the postponement.

In an email to students, the institute’s Registrar said: “We sincerely regret to inform you that, due to unforeseen circumstances, TISS’s 86th Convocation, scheduled for August 2, 2026, has been postponed.” The email said a revised date would be announced later and apologised for the inconvenience to graduating students and their families.

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The last-minute call has left many students upset. Several said they’d already made travel arrangements for parents and relatives to attend. Students and officials said police personnel had visited the campus in the days before the event, which many believed was part of security preparations for the Chief Justice’s visit.

“There was no official communication from the administration regarding the CJI’s visit. However, messages circulated by groups associated with the right-wing warned students of consequences if any dissenting activity was held on campus during the convocation,” a student said, adding that some left-wing student groups were rumoured to be planning a protest.

Representatives of left-wing student organisations denied planning any protest.

“Considering the situation at TISS over the past year, students are generally apprehensive about participating in any act of dissent. Severe action has been taken against those who have questioned the authorities in the past. TISS was once known for its culture of student activism, but that has gradually changed,” said a student associated with a left-leaning organisation.

Some students said there was still a chance of spontaneous dissent, since the CJP movement continues to resonate with many young people.

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TISS’s administration didn’t reply to requests for comment.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Pallavi Smart
Pallavi Smart

Pallavi Smart is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai Bureau. Her reporting is singularly focused on the education sector, demonstrating exceptional Expertise and Authority across the entire spectrum of learning, from foundational schooling to advanced higher education. She is a highly Trustworthy source for policy, institutional developments, and systemic issues affecting students, teachers, and parents in Maharashtra. Expertise Senior Role: As a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, her designation reflects her seniority, specialized knowledge, and the editorial rigor applied to her reporting. Core Authority & Specialization: Pallavi Smart is the definitive voice for Education news in the region. Her coverage scope is comprehensive: Policy and Regulatory Changes: Reports on major shifts in educational policy, including the restructuring of entrance exams (e.g., MHT-CET adopting the JEE Main model), the draft regulatory framework for coaching classes, and revised teacher recruitment processes. Higher Education Institutions (HEIs): Provides in-depth reporting on prestigious institutes like IIT Bombay and TISS (Tata Institute of Social Sciences), covering institutional initiatives, administrative debates (e.g., renaming IIT Bombay), and student welfare programs (e.g., mandatory mental health courses). Teachers and Eligibility: Covers crucial issues affecting the teaching fraternity, such as the mandatory Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for in-service teachers and related controversies and application numbers. Student Welfare & Rights: Focuses on issues concerning students, including the rollout of government scholarships, the financial strain on schools due to midday meal reimbursement delays, and instances of child rights violations (e.g., the Powai studio hostage crisis). Admissions and Vacancy: Tracks the outcome of centralized admission processes (e.g., MBBS, BPharm) and analyzes vacancy concerns, providing essential data-driven insights for parents and students. Credentials & Trustworthiness Dedicated Beat: Her consistent focus on the "KG to PG" education beat allows her to develop unparalleled subject matter knowledge, ensuring her reports are accurate, detailed, and contextualized. Proactive Reporting: Her articles frequently break news on policy and institutional planning, providing the public with timely, essential information about a sector that directly impacts millions of families. She tweets @Pallavi_Smart ... Read More

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