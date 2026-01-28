TISS Mumbai to hold Students’ Council elections after year-long gap, revised framework triggers student unease

The TISS administration, however, has maintained that the framework remains open to feedback. “But instead, they issued a public statement,” an official from the administration said, adding that the revised framework was prepared in consultation with all stakeholders.

AFTER A delay of over a year, Students’ Council elections are set to return to the Mumbai campus of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). However, the polls will be held under a significantly revised framework, which has triggered unease among sections of the student community. The institute administration, meanwhile, has said that the revised framework was prepared after student consultations and that concerns can still be raised with the Office of Students Affairs.

According to an email circulated by the Office of Students Affairs, elections to the Students’ Council will be held on February 6, 2026. “The elections will be conducted in a decentralised, programme-wise manner. The election process will be conducted within individual classrooms. From each programme, one junior and one senior student shall be elected as council members. The elected members will represent their respective classes and actively participate in the institute’s student-centric academic, co-curricular and extracurricular activities,” the announcement email stated, adding that students interested in contesting must submit their nominations online between January 27 and 29, 2026.