TISS Mumbai to hold Students’ Council elections after year-long gap, revised framework triggers student unease

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
AFTER A delay of over a year, Students’ Council elections are set to return to the Mumbai campus of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). However, the polls will be held under a significantly revised framework, which has triggered unease among sections of the student community. The institute administration, meanwhile, has said that the revised framework was prepared after student consultations and that concerns can still be raised with the Office of Students Affairs.
According to an email circulated by the Office of Students Affairs, elections to the Students’ Council will be held on February 6, 2026. “The elections will be conducted in a decentralised, programme-wise manner. The election process will be conducted within individual classrooms. From each programme, one junior and one senior student shall be elected as council members. The elected members will represent their respective classes and actively participate in the institute’s student-centric academic, co-curricular and extracurricular activities,” the announcement email stated, adding that students interested in contesting must submit their nominations online between January 27 and 29, 2026.
Earlier this month, the institute released a revised Students’ Council Constitution, which will replace the earlier Students’ Union model. Apart from introducing decentralised elections, the new framework brings in several administrative changes. After the then TISS Students’ Union was dissolved in 2024, a new official student body was not formed as the institute decided to revise the framework.
Under the revised structure, in addition to elected representatives, two PhD scholars will be nominated by the Dean of the Doctoral Students Office. Elected council members will also be nominated to various committees such as financial management, cultural, sports and literary committees. The Office of Students Affairs may also ask members, including those who are not elected, to join committees that lack adequate representation. As per the revised framework, all committees are mandated to function in consultation with the Office of Students Affairs.
These provisions have emerged as key points of objection for students opposing the revised framework. One of the student collectives on campus, the Progressive Students Forum (PSF), has issued a public statement opposing the framework, stating that the enhanced role of the Office of Students Affairs concentrates authority with the administration rather than elected representatives, amounting to a dilution of representative powers. Students have also alleged that the council president and secretary are no longer permitted to participate in important institute bodies where issues such as fee structure and curriculum are discussed, a provision that existed under the earlier union constitution.
The TISS administration, however, has maintained that the framework remains open to feedback. “But instead, they issued a public statement,” an official from the administration said, adding that the revised framework was prepared in consultation with all stakeholders. “The institute has maintained complete transparency in making of the revised framework. It has been circulated among all teachers, students for their suggestions. The idea is to ensure a transparent, student-welfare-centric students council,” the official added.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has issued a warning about the potential dangers of powerful AI systems, predicting their arrival in the next few years. He highlights potential risks such as job loss, bioterrorism, and authoritarianism. However, experts argue that the technology is not yet at a "super-intelligent" level and that current issues such as bias and misinformation should be addressed now.