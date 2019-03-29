TISS issues notice to professor accused of sexual misconduct

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Director Shalini Bharat has served notice to a professor accused of sexual misconduct by a former student based on the recommendations of its internal complaints committee (ICC).

The committee had made three recommendations: that the professor be removed from services within a month, that the professor be asked to leave the premises of allocated accommodation, and that TISS should develop and establish a strong policy on faculty-student interactions to prevent such exploitative situations.

The professor is the chairperson of the centre for social and organisational leadership under the school of management and labour studies.

The Indian Express contacted Bharat as well as the professor, but did not receive a response from either.