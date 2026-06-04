“Can’t forget those screams”: TISS passout killed in Delhi hotel fire tragedy

Originally from Bokaro in Jharkhand, Shrutika came from a middle-class family and her friends said she joined TISS with hopes of good placement. (Special Arrangement, enhanced using AI)

Among the 21 people killed in the devastating fire at a Delhi hotel was Shrutika Baranwal, a recent graduate of Mumbai’s Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS). Having completed her Master’s degree in Water Policy and Governance this year, Baranwal travelled to the national capital to complete formalities for a job secured through campus placement.

According to her friends, after three days of the joining formalities, Shrutika was to return to Mumbai, where she was to begin work.

Aman Singh, Shrutika’s friend and batchmate, was on a call with her when tragedy struck. “I cannot forget those screams, although it was only for a couple of seconds and I lost contact with her. When I was unable to reconnect the call, I spoke to a friend who knew where she stayed in Delhi and we contacted the police. Within a few minutes, they called us back and informed us about the fire,” he said. Aman and Shrutika’s other friends informed her family and her cousins in Delhi.