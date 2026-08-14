The Bombay High Court on Friday granted interim protection from arrest to a 24-year-old former student of the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS), booked for allegedly holding an event linked to the death anniversary of former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba, on the campus without permission.
A single-judge bench of Justice Prafulla S Khubalkar continued interim protection granted by the Sessions Court and directed him to join the probe on August 19 and 24.
In his anticipatory bail, the former student had claimed that there was “absolutely no evidence” of him raising pro-Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam slogans during the event on the campus, saying the case against him could “scar him for life” and “destroy his career”.
‘Gen Z can get little hot-headed’: Advocate for ex-student
The Trombay police had registered an FIR against nine persons in October 2025 based on the TISS associate dean’s complaint. The case was later transferred to the Crime Branch.
On August 8, a Sessions Court had refused an anticipatory bail to him and another 30-year-old former student, but granted relief to seven others. The other former student was arrested by police earlier this week.
Sessions judge V B Bohra, during the August 8 hearing, said that while “paying homage to Saibaba cannot be termed as illegal”, allegations of pro-Khalid-Imam slogans and electronic-device material warranted rejection of anticipatory bail.
Senior advocate Mihir Desai and advocate Vijay Hiremath, appearing for the applicant, argued that his role was limited to participating in the event and being part of the group that raised slogans.
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Desai said younger people or Gen-Z can sometimes get a “little hot-headed” and say things they may not understand, but past judgments showed they did not need to be arrested. The lawyers said the applicant had no criminal antecedents and the trial court granted him an interim protection from arrest after the FIR.
They argued that since his mobile phone and laptop were seized, there was no need for a custodial interrogation.
Opposing the plea, Chief Public Prosecutor Shishir Hiray argued that the investigators found books published by members of the banned CPI(Maoist) downloaded on the applicant’s mobile phone, with certain information deleted.
Seeking his custodial interrogation to recover the deleted information, Hiray said there was a need to “ascertain his mindset” through the probe.
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Hiray also claimed that the applicant did not cooperate after interim protection and even threatened an investigating officer.
Justice Khubalkar noted that since the court was hearing the plea for interim relief, it would examine the alleged material at a later stage.
“Considering the nature of the allegations, and laptop and mobile being seized, at this stage custodial interrogation need not be insisted upon. Hence, interim protection granted by the trial court shall continue. Applicant shall not be arrested till next date, August 31,” the HC noted.
The court directed him to join the probe as and when called by the probing officers and also disclose all information, including the documents demanded by the Police
Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage.
Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in:
Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include:
Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes).
Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty).
Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict.
Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability.
Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges.
Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More