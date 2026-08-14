TISS GN Saibaba event: Bombay HC grants interim protection from arrest to ex-student

Justice Khubalkar noted that since the court was hearing the plea for interim relief, it would examine the alleged material at a later stage. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

The Bombay High Court on Friday granted interim protection from arrest to a 24-year-old former student of the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS), booked for allegedly holding an event linked to the death anniversary of former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba, on the campus without permission.

A single-judge bench of Justice Prafulla S Khubalkar continued interim protection granted by the Sessions Court and directed him to join the probe on August 19 and 24.

In his anticipatory bail, the former student had claimed that there was “absolutely no evidence” of him raising pro-Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam slogans during the event on the campus, saying the case against him could “scar him for life” and “destroy his career”.