A 24-year-old former student of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) on Thursday moved the Bombay High Court (HC), seeking anticipatory bail. In his plea, the student has claimed that there is “absolutely no evidence” that he raised pro-Umar Khalid, Shajeel Imam slogans during the 2025 campus gathering on the death anniversary of former Delhi University Professor GN Saibaba.
In his plea, the ex-student, booked for allegedly holding the event at the TISS campus without permission, said the case could “scar him for life” and “destroy his career and hope to earn a livelihood”. He rejected the allegations, saying they were “false” and made “purely on the basis” that the students did not seek permission to hold the event, and were influenced by “polarising posts” on social media.
Asserting his “constitutional right to read books of any ideology”, the former student contends in his pre-arrest bail application that possessing and downloading any literature of any ideology neither makes him an author of it nor establishes his affiliation with any organisation.
The matter will be heard by a single-judge bench of Justice Prafulla S Khubalkar on Friday, August 14.
Earlier on August 8, a Sessions Court refused him anticipatory bail and to another 30-year-old former student. The other former student was arrested by police earlier this week.
The TISS case
In October 2025, the Trombay Police registered an FIR against nine individuals on a complaint lodged by the TISS associate dean. It was subsequently transferred to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch for further investigation.
The complaint stated that around 10-12 students assembled at the Deonar campus between 7.30 pm and 8.30 pm on October 12, 2025, without permission to pay homage to GN Saibaba, who was convicted and later acquitted in a Maoists link case.
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GN Saibaba, who had 90 per cent disability due to polio, was wheelchair-bound and spent nearly a decade in prison. He died seven months after his release.
Sessions Judge VB Bohra observed during the August 8 hearing that while “paying homage to Saibaba cannot be termed as illegal,” the allegations that the two students had raised slogans supporting Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, who are facing trial under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), deserved rejection of their anticipatory bail plea.
The applicant, through advocate Vijay Hiremath, claimed that a similar October 2024 TISS campus event commemorated Saibaba’s contributions. Hence, his client and others did not seek permission for the rather “small, peaceful” event in 2025, believing the institute would not object.
Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage.
Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in:
Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include:
Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes).
Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty).
Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict.
Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability.
Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges.
Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More