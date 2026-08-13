TISS ex-student moves Bombay High Court, seeks pre-arrest bail: ‘Can destroy my career’

The former TISS student was booked for allegedly holding the event on the campus without permission. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

A 24-year-old former student of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) on Thursday moved the Bombay High Court (HC), seeking anticipatory bail. In his plea, the student has claimed that there is “absolutely no evidence” that he raised pro-Umar Khalid, Shajeel Imam slogans during the 2025 campus gathering on the death anniversary of former Delhi University Professor GN Saibaba.

In his plea, the ex-student, booked for allegedly holding the event at the TISS campus without permission, said the case could “scar him for life” and “destroy his career and hope to earn a livelihood”. He rejected the allegations, saying they were “false” and made “purely on the basis” that the students did not seek permission to hold the event, and were influenced by “polarising posts” on social media.