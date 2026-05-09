Tired of the Shilphata traffic nightmare? The Airoli-Katai corridor may finally bring relief

For Mumbai commuters, one of the most significant aspects of the project is its direct integration with the Mulund-Airoli bridge. (file)

For lakhs of commuters travelling daily between Navi Mumbai and the fast-growing suburbs of Kalyan and Dombivli come end of 2026 the the Airoli–Katai Naka Corridor promises something increasingly rare in the MMR: a faster commute.

The 12.7-km corridor comprising elevated roads, bridges and twin tunnels through the Parsik Hills — is now nearing partial completion, with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) announcing that its first two phases will open to traffic by the end of 2026.

The Airoli Katai Naka Corridor seeks to enhance connectivity in the far suburbs of the MMR, linking Navi Mumbai, Mumbra and Kalyan, improving travel between Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan–Dombivli, and Badlapur. Offering a time saving of 35 to 40 minutes, the project consists of bridges and tunnels through hills. The corridor will connect the Daiva-Shilphata Road, Katai Naka Junction and Katai Naka Badlapur Road.