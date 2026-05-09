Tired of the Shilphata traffic nightmare? The Airoli-Katai corridor may finally bring relief

For lakhs of commuters travelling daily between Navi Mumbai and the fast-growing suburbs of Kalyan and Dombivli come end of 2026 the the Airoli–Katai Naka Corridor promises something increasingly rare in the MMR: a faster commute.
The 12.7-km corridor comprising elevated roads, bridges and twin tunnels through the Parsik Hills — is now nearing partial completion, with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) announcing that its first two phases will open to traffic by the end of 2026.
The Airoli Katai Naka Corridor seeks to enhance connectivity in the far suburbs of the MMR, linking Navi Mumbai, Mumbra and Kalyan, improving travel between Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan–Dombivli, and Badlapur. Offering a time saving of 35 to 40 minutes, the project consists of bridges and tunnels through hills. The corridor will connect the Daiva-Shilphata Road, Katai Naka Junction and Katai Naka Badlapur Road.
The project seeks to ease congestion on some of the region’s worst choke points, particularly the Shilphata-Mumbra stretch, where commuters often spend over an hour crawling through traffic during peak periods. Officials estimate the corridor could reduce travel time by 35 to 40 minutes.
The corridor will directly connect Airoli in Navi Mumbai to Katai Naka near Kalyan via the Daiva-Shilphata Road and Kalyan-Shilphata Road, improving connectivity between Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli and Badlapur.
For Mumbai commuters, one of the most significant aspects of the project is its direct integration with the Mulund-Airoli bridge. The first operational leg a 2.57-km elevated stretch from Airoli to the Thane-Belapur Road — is already 100% complete. Once opened, it will serve as a faster gateway connecting Mumbai’s eastern suburbs to Navi Mumbai and beyond.
The second phase the engineering centrepiece of the project includes twin 1.69-km tunnels between the Thane-Belapur Road and Mumbra. The tunnels, drilled through the Parsik Hills using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM), are part of a 3.43-km middle section that is now 92% complete. Structural works on this phase have been completed, according to MMRDA officials.
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Both Phase 1 and Phase 2 will open simultaneously by the end of next year.
Construction on the third and final phase a 6.71-km elevated corridor from Mumbra on NH-04 to Katai Naka on the Kalyan-Shilphata Road began late last year and is currently around 10% complete. This final stretch, which will also feature service roads beneath the viaduct, is targeted for completion by October 2028.
AIROLI–KATAI NAKA CORRIDOR: WHAT’S READY, WHAT’S LEFT
Total Project Length: 12.71 km Configuration: 3+3 lane corridor Travel Time Saving: 35–40 minutes
Sabah Virani is a journalist with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau, covering infrastructure, housing and urban issues. In the realms of technical fields, she brings out human stories and the pace of change ongoing in the city.
Expertise
Specialised Role: Tracking infrastructure in Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Sabah’s reporting tracks progress on various projects. From bridges to metros, she mixes technical details with resourceful information.
Core coverage areas: Sabah keeps a close eye on the activities of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and its projects across the MMR, including the metros, road projects, bridges, the bullet train, pod taxi, its role as a planning authority, and more. She also watches for developments from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) and the GoM’s Urban Development department.
Housing: Sabah also tracks developments in housing, particularly the workings of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). She also keeps a keen watch on the big redevelopment projects ongoing in Mumbai, including the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Motilal Nagar, Kamathipura, BDD Chawl redevelopment, among others.
Occasionally, she reports on the environment, biodiversity, waste, arts and culture.
Experience: Prior to working for the Indian Express, Sabah covered the municipality, civic issues and miscellaneous for Hindustan Times. Before that, she covered all things Mumbai for the online publication Citizen Matters. She has also worked as an editorial assistant at FiftyTwo.in.
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