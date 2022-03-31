Timetable for new Mumbai Metro lines finalised

Trains on the new Mumbai Metro lines between Aarey and Dhanukarwadi, which will be inaugurated April 2 by CM Uddhav Thackeray, will run with a frequency of 10-11 minutes and have the capacity to carry over 3 lakh passengers every day. There will be nine rakes operating over 150 trips every day on the lines between 6 am and 10 pm.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority has finalised the timetable for the lines which will run from April 2 after the inauguration.

The MMRDA is constructing a 35-km stretch of two elevated metro corridors—Line 2A between Dahisar and D N Nagar and Line 7 between Dahisar East and Andheri East. These two new lines will run parallel on east and west side of suburb and are expected to decongest Western Express Highway, the major arterial road of Mumbai.

Once the 35km stretch is functional, commuters can travel between Dahisar and Ghatkopar without exiting the metro station as the two lines will be interconnected. But the MMRDA had planned to start commercial operation of both the lines in two phases. As part of Phase 1 of project, 2A and 7 corridors will cover 20 kilometres distance. On Line 2A, trains will operate between Dhan-ukarwadi and Upper Dahisar, they will run between Dahisar East and Aarey on Line 7 from April 2.

“We have conducted a dry run on the two lines during which the empty Metro train was run on a trial basis according to the proposed timetable to ascertain the issues and rectify them before starting the operation. The frequency of trains is expected to be 10-11 minutes and around 150 trips everyday on the stretch,” said another official.

Last Friday, the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety gave a clearance after conducting an inspection of the lines.