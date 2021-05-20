Till May 21, HC restrains BMC from felling trees at Tata Garden for coastal road project

The BMC is constructing a 10.58-km portion of the coastal road from Princess Street Flyover in Marine Drive to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea link. (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday restrained the BMC from felling any more trees till May 21 at Tata Garden in Mumbai’s Breach Candy, to make way for its coastal road project.

The Rs 12,751-crore project will pass through Priyadarshini Park, Tata Garden and Haji Ali. At least 600 trees will be felled and transplanted.

The BMC will connect the coastal road with the existing internal road through Tata Garden. Between Bhulabhai Desai Road and Tata Garden, 140 trees are proposed to be felled or transplanted.

A vacation bench of Justice S J Kathawalla and Justice S P Tavade was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by an NGO Society of Improvement, Greenery, raising concerns and challenging various permissions given for felling of trees at Tata Garden.

Senior advocate Aspi Chinoy and advocate Joel Carlos, representing BMC, told the court that the Tree Authority of the civic body had on January 6 passed an order allowing felling of 61 trees and transplanting 79.

They added that while felling of trees had begun on May 14, the petitioner has not challenged the tree panel’s order as yet.

After advocate Ankit Kulkarni, appearing for the NGO, sought permission to amend the PIL, the court allowed it to challenge the January 6 order by Friday.

“In the meantime, the respondents are restrained from felling any more trees as per the January 6 order,” the HC said.

The court will hear the PIL next on May 21.