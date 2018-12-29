Tilak Nagar high-rise fire: No NOC from fire dept, occupation certificate, say residents

Written by Sanjana Bhalerao

Advertising

The 15-storeyed Sargam Society in Tilak Nagar in the eastern suburb of Mumbai, where a massive fire killed five people on Thursday, including four senior citizens, did not have an occupation certificate (OC), no-objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department or functional firefighting equipment, police said quoting residents of the building. On Friday, the Tilak Nagar police station registered an FIR against the three builders on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder among other sections on the basis of a complaint given by building residents.

No arrests have been made so far. Residents of the building said not only did the property lacked NOC from the fire department, the refuge area — where people could gather in case of a disaster — was locked, forcing people to either run downstairs or head towards the terrace on the 15th floor. As per the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, a refuge area is mandatory after every 7th floor in a high-rise.

According to residents, a few years back, the builder had tried to sell the refuge areas by converting it into smaller flats, but was later stopped as people intervened. “For over four years, we have been continuously following up with the builder to get the OC and NOCs in place and also get the society registered. But nothing has happened. The fire extinguishers were also bought after residents pooled in some money. The builder had a fire hydrant, but was never connected to a water source and was useless when the fire that broke out yesterday,” said Shankar Lanke, a resident of the 10th floor, who along with his son had raised an alarm after spotting the blaze.

Advertising

Explained Fire exposes gross irregularities Thursday’s fire has put the spotlight back on the gross irregularities in building construction and blatant non-compliance of norms. The high-rise, with 145 families residing in it, doesn’t have a fire no-objection certificate or occupation certificate. A mandatory refuge area after every seventh floor was locked while another was sold, leaving residents to run down or head towards the terrace. Currently, all residential societies must conduct a fire-safety audit and send a report to the fire brigade, biannually.

Harsh Maheshwari, an occupant on the 11th floor where the fire broke out, has been fighting to get the OC and had complained to the local authorities against the gross irregularities. “Through an RTI application it was revealed that spaces meant to be kept open had been sold by the builder as parking lots to the residents. Yesterday, these haphazard parking delayed the fire tenders to enter the premises, which could have saved some lives.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone 6), Shahaji Umap, said: “We have registered an FIR on several charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder and endangering personal safety of others. The FIR is against Hemendra Mapara, Shubhak Mapara and one Kothari, who are the partners in the construction firm that redeveloped the building.” An officer said the builders would be questioned soon.

A fire official said prime facie it looked like a short-circuit followed by a cylinder blast that made the fire to spread to other flats. The blaze started on the 11th floor of the 15-storey structure on Thursday night. Meanwhile, residents of the B-wing of the Sargam Society moved out of the premises. The electricity supply to the A and C wings was restored, while inspection of the electrical installation of the B-wing was underway. “Electricity supply to the 11th floor, where the fire broke out, will be restored only after the fire brigade department gives us instruction. In the other floors, as soon as the residents submit an inspection copy from a certified electrician, the supply will be restored,” said an official from Adani electricity.

The incident comes fortnight after 11 people were killed in a blaze at the ESIC hospital, which also lacked NOC from the fire department and had no firefighting mechanism in place. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will now study the feasibility of pay-and-park in the Tilak Nagar area, which has no public parking facility.

“We have informed the traffic police about the double parking menace. I have directed the official to study the area, demand of parking spaces and a suggestion will be drafted to the Maharashtra Housing Area Development Authority who is the planning authority of the area,” said Prithviraj Chavan, assistant municipal commissioner of M-West ward. “There are over 140 families in this society.

Similarly, there are high-rises all around Ganesh Garden and residents with cars. However, none of them have been provided with a parking space inside the building resulting in parking on the road,” said a local residing next to the Sargam Society.