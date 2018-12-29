Tilak Nagar high-rise fire: 20-ft ladder bought by occupants just 4 months ago helps save several lives

More people could have been killed in the fire that broke out in Chembur’s Sargam Society on Thursday if not for a 20-ft ladder procured by residents four months ago, which helped rescue several trapped residents. Five persons were killed in the fire, four of them senior citizens. The figure could have been higher but thanks to the ladder, which was procured by residents of the building’s A wing, many people could be rescued from the adjacent B wing, where the fire broke out.

Using the 20-ft ladder, several people managed to escape from B wing to A wing. Some others escaped through a common passage that links B wing to C wing on the eighth floor. Sumit Gandhi, who lives in A wing, said they had purchased the ladder four months ago just in case there was an emergency like a fire as the wing is not connected with the other wings. “After the Crystal Tower fire in Parel where four persons died, we were concerned about our safety. Therefore, we decided to get a ladder that would connect us to another wing in case of a fire in our wing. However, it came in handy to rescue people from the other wing,” Gandhi said.

Among those who helped save lives was Sandeep Joshi, who managed to save six lives but lost both his parents. As the fire spread, Joshi asked the residents to wrap wet cloth over their nose and lie down to protect themselves from the smoke. His parents, Bhalchandra Joshi (72) and Sunita (72), however, died due to suffocation.

The Joshis live on the 14th floor of Sargam Society in Tilak Nagar. On Thursday, Joshi had taken an off from work in Hiranandani, Powai. The fire broke out late Thursday due to a suspected short-circuit in the decorative lights of a Christmas tree in flat no. 1101 in B wing, owned by S Meghpuria. Joshi said they first realised there was a fire when smoke started spreading to the upper floors of the 15-storey building.

“It was my impulsive reaction to run to the 15th floor with my wife and son towards the terrace to get some air. I knew we could not go down by the staircase,” he told The Indian Express. Realising that the terrace door would be locked, he rushed inside flat no. 1501, where he suggested everybody wrap wet cloth around their faces. Seven residents, including Joshi, his wife Prachi and son Arush, lied down on the floor with wet cloth on their faces as they made repeated calls to the fire brigade.

“Eventually someone shouted that the door of the terrace was open. I decided to look for my parents, but the smoke on the lower floors was so dense, I could not see anything,” Joshi said. He picked up his son and ran towards the terrace, where he found both his parents who had managed to make their way out of the 14th floor flat.

Many residents escaped from B wing to A wing through the ladder. A few residents on the 11th floor escaped to C wing from the eighth floor, where both wings are connected. “I saw my father climbing down the stairs, but my mother was suffocating. I rushed her in an auto-rickshaw to hospital, but she died on the way,” Joshi said, sitting outside the casualty ward of Rajawadi hospital. Sunita had undergone a hysterectomy three months ago. He added that he found his father’s body on a stretcher in the casualty ward. “Someone had rushed him in an ambulance when he got breathless. He too died of suffocation.”

Meanwhile, three members of the Meghpuria household, where the fire is suspected to have broken out, first rushed to the 10th floor to inform flat no. 1003’s resident Shankar Dashrath Lankvi. “They told me very late…,” Shankar said. He added that he called the fire brigade and started ringing bells on all floors to alert residents.

The 11th floor has four flats, two belonging to the Gangars. The fourth belongs to N J Shetty, who was not in the building at the time of the incident. “The Gangars have a huge flat, nobody opened the door when I rang their bell,” Shankar said. The bodies of Laxmiben Gangar (83) and her daughter-in-law Sarla Gangar (52) were found charred inside their flat more than two hours later. Sarla’s husband Suresh was in his shop, her son Sagar in Bhiwandi and daughter-in-law Ruchi outside the building when the fire erupted. “Ruchi kept saying she wanted to go up and rescue them. She kept crying. But it was too risky,” said relative Ashish Savla.

On the 12th floor, Vikhroli police station’s senior inspector Sanjay Joshi’s parents also suffered suffocation as they waited for the fire brigade to arrive. The rescue operations were considerably delayed due to the congested entry to the residential building. While Srinivas Joshi (86) survived with breathing problems, his wife Suman Joshi (83), who used a walker to move around owing to old age, died due to smoke inhalation.

Amit Hiremath, who lives on the 14th floor, said, “I ran towards the terrace to look for an escape route but it was locked and dense smoke had covered the area. My family members, four neighbours and I had wrapped ourselves with wet towels. I broke open the lock but, in those few minutes, we were suffocating because of the smoke. Had the lock not opened, it was our end. We escaped through the terrace to another wing.”